Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A5 near Glasfryn in June 2018

A motorist who fell asleep at the wheel just before a head-on crash that left a man dead has been jailed.

Peter Weblin, 53, had admitted causing the death of grandfather Colin Gardner, 73, and of causing serious injury to his wife Carol, by dangerous driving.

Weblin, of Hemans Road, Daventry, had been recorded on his own dashcam yawning before the crash on the A5 near Glasfryn, Denbighshire, in June 2018.

He was sentenced at Mold Crown Court to 38 months in jail.

Weblin, who suffered multiple fractures in the crash and spent three weeks in a coma, was also banned from driving for four years and seven months.

The Gardners, from Surrey, had been on holiday in their VW campervan in north Wales and were travelling home.

Weblin, who was driving to Holyhead ferry port to meet his wife, was travelling at about 45mph and awoke just before the collision.

Mr Gardner died in hospital ten days after the crash.

Mr and Mrs Gardner, who had three children, had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary the year before, the court heard.

'Dozed off for seconds'

Mrs Gardner had described losing her "rock and soulmate because of an accident which should never have happened".

"It shouldn't have happened," Judge Timothy Petts told Weblin.

"But it did because you dozed off at the wheel for a few seconds and drove into the path of Mr Gardner on a bend."

The court was shown footage from Weblin's dashcam showing him yawning "a dozen or so times" and drifting across the road three times in the 20 minutes before the collision.

But Weblin did not take a break and "pressed on with fatal consequences", Judge Petts added.

Graham Blower, defending, said there were numerous character references for Weblin and that his client had shown remorse.