Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the fire

A fire which burned at a landfill site for days has now been entirely extinguished, its operators have said.

Black smoke billowed from the Hafod Landfill Site in Ruabon, Wrexham county, when the blaze sparked on 27 May.

Enovert, which runs the site, said the fire had been brought under control and the site would now partially reopen.

The firm apologised and said it had been unable to identify what started the fire.

Four fire crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) were initially sent, with firefighters at the site in the days that followed.

Residents were warned to stay indoors and keep their windows shut to protect themselves from fumes and some roads were closed.

'Battery or hot ashes'

Enovert confirmed the site, which only accepts non-hazardous wastes, had experienced a "surface fire" on the edge of the disposal area.

"An investigation by the company into the possible cause has not been able to identify the source of ignition," the company said in a statement.

Enovert said that, while waste arriving at the site is visually inspected, "it's possible that a small item, such as a lithium battery or hot ashes from a BBQ, could have been deposited and initiated the fire".

The firm said it would contact all customers to reiterate the importance of ensuring such items are removed their waste.

Chief executive Mark Silvester said: "Enovert offer our apologies for this unplanned event, we have provided an action plan to Natural Resources Wales addressing how the site will recommence normal disposal operations in a safe and compliant manner.

"I would again thank the NWFRS for attending the incident and reassure local residents that this fire was an isolated incident, and we have reviewed our control measures to ensure the Hafod site has all necessary resilience to prevent a reoccurrence."

The site will accept a limited amount of pre-agreed waste from Thursday and is expected to be fully operational from next week.