Newport raids: Six due in court on drugs charges
- 4 June 2020
A further six people have been charged with Class A drug offences following raids in Newport.
Five men, aged 50, 33, 26, 21 and 19, are due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court later. A 17-year-old boy is due to appear before Cwmbran Youth Court on 7 July.
The charges follow two days of action under Operation Jigsaw, which targets serious and organised crime.
Nine other people have already been charged with offences.
Seventeen warrants were executed across the Newport city area in total.