Five more people have been arrested after a second day of organised crime raids in Newport.

Ten people were arrested and nine subsequently charged with drug offences after Gwent Police targeted homes as part of Operation Jigsaw on Tuesday.

A further eight arrest warrants were executed on Wednesday.

The five men - aged 19, 21, 26, 33 and 50 - have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and are in custody, the force said.

The two days of action, targeting serious and organised crime, saw specialist officers, the dog section, criminal investigation teams and local officers deployed.

Supt Mike Richards said: "These raids are the culmination of months of meticulous planning.

"We've executed seventeen warrants in the last two days and our efforts will now continue, targeting those involved in such crime."

He urged anyone with concerns about serious and organised crime to contact the force.