The NHS in Wales must maintain its state of readiness for future coronavirus peaks, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said detailed plans were in place to "scale essential activity back up", whilst addressing the continued impact of Covid-19.

He wants the NHS to move "slowly and cautiously" towards normal activity.

Field hospitals could be used while using private hospitals had already been "helpful", he added.

It follows concerns that patients, even with urgent needs, have not been going to hospital or seeing their doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers want to have plans in place so patients will be reassured about using the NHS, even as it still treats a significant number of Covid-19 patients.

"This will not happen overnight as people are naturally cautious, but the NHS is there for everyone as it has been throughout the pandemic," said Mr Gething.

The plans for the next month include dividing up hospitals into different areas of high Covid risk and low Covid risk - to ensure patient safety.

Extra capacity from private hospitals he said had been "helpful" for some treatment, however he said their use will need to be reviewed going forward.

Mr Gething also told members of the Senedd that it was a "real positive" that the NHS had not needed to make significant use of the 19 field hospitals during the initial wave of Covid-19.

Work is underway to review how to make best use of that capacity in future.

It comes as Public Health Wales figures show on a rolling average that daily reported deaths are into single figures for most of the last week.

Mr Gething has also set out how each health board across Wales has been adapting already:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

A "significant amount" of local surgery has been maintained and lifesaving medical services have been "performing strongly"

Cancer patients are waiting less time for initial out-patients post-covid and cancer services continue to be a key priority

Situation "remains challenging" with access to tertiary surgical/oncology services.

Safeguarding referrals for children have diminished significantly and the health board is considering "multiple factors" behind this.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Waiting lists being monitored to identify patients needing urgent treatment

Urgent dental centres and optometry network set up

More e-consultation with outpatients has led to 30% reduction in face-to-face orthopaedic demand

New video consultations now account for 85% of GP appointments

The Dragon Hospital in Cardiff has been set up at the Principality Stadium as a field hospital

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Plan in place gives it ability to "gear up and gear down" to respond to changes in demand

More remote consultations with GPs

The Dragon Heart hospital at the Principality Stadium is providing additional hospital capacity as a "step down" facility for coronavirus patients in the region.

Spire private hospital can provide capacity for cancer and other surgery, outpatients, endoscopy and cardiology.

It feels "well placed" going into the next phase

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

A clear plan to use field hospitals and clinical consultations with rapid rollout supported by clinical pathways

Emergency medicines supply has been enhanced and there is a delivery service of essential medicines from acute care to home

"Encouraging" working within the community and voluntary sector

"Clear plans" to separate Covid-19 and non-virus so that they can continue to bring patients in for the treatments they need

"Robust" plans for staff support and wellbeing, recognising that rest and recuperation is paramount

The field hospitals, like this one at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, will be on stand-by for a potential second wave

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Detailed cancer services contingency plan that includes chemotherapy over three sites

"Significant emphasis" on GP services, using technology to implement new ways of working, including positive virtual or telephone consultations

General surgery, colorectal, breast, urology, gynaecology and ophthalmology services have been relocated to a local private hospital

The health board has "fortunately" not seen the anticipated demand and will use field hospitals in reserve for any potential second surge, as "step-down" facilities

Powys Teaching Health Board

There are red /green areas for covid and non-covid patients

Private hospital capacity is available via commissioned services in Wales and across the border.

It is developing testing protocols with care homes and capacity is in place to support hospital discharges for step-up and step-down support with care homes.

Swansea Bay University Health Board

There are red /green areas for covid and non-covid patients

Some specialised services in regional partnership with Cardiff and Vale

Full training programme for staff in working in intensive care functions

Remote working is being maximised via mobile devices, shielding, self-isolation and social distancing

Welsh Ambulance Services

Improved response times and hospital handover delays reduced significantly, as a result of lower demand

Recruitment and training is a priority. Fire and rescue service has also been working closely with the ambulance service and provided support

Changes include limits on the numbers of patients per vehicle, screens and the separating of suspected and confirmed virus patients

Velindre NHS Trust

Working closely with the cancer networks to increase urgent diagnostics and treatment for cancer, radiotherapy for category 1 patients and emergencies

Greater use of technology for staff and patients, with working from home up 30% with similar increases in video consultations with patients

The Welsh Blood Service is producing convalescent plasma and involved in the international dispatch of cryo-preserved cells

A "strong approach" to ensuring demarcation of areas for managing Covid-19 patients

Patients have been recruited for a trial to test potential Covid-19 treatments

Mr Gething said health boards needed to demonstrate they could be "agile and flexible" and able to divert resources, "easily and quickly" to adjust to the demand between Covid-19 and non-covid essential service areas".

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said it was important to make sure that we did not "throw away the gains" made and to ensure the health service responded to the virus with "a responsibility to restore our NHS services as well."