Armed officers search Broughton Retail Park after robbery
- 2 June 2020
Armed police descended on a retail park as they searched for a man wanted in connection with a robbery.
Officers from Cheshire Police and North Wales Police attended Broughton Retail Park in Flintshire at about 15:15 BST, after a robbery in Cheshire.
Cheshire Police said officers had carried out a "thorough search of the area" around Tesco but were unable to locate the man.
However, they have seized a vehicle in connection to the robbery.