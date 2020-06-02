Coronavirus deaths reach 2,122 in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhondda Cynon Taff still has the highest number of deaths for the size of its population in Wales

There have now been a total of 2,122 deaths involving coronavirus in Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

These are deaths of people confirmed or suspected of having the virus up to 22 May.

In Wales, there were 134 deaths involving Covid-19 - the lowest weekly total since the start of April.

The virus accounted for 19.4% of all deaths registered.

This is the fourth successive fall in the weekly total.

Deaths registered in Wales All causes and involving Covid-19 by week

The number of all deaths overall fell to 692 - but this is still 78 deaths higher than the five-year average for this week, so-called "excess" deaths.

This is often used as a way of comparing deaths to what we might typically expect to see at this time of year, with the likes of seasonal illnesses such as flu.

This is 12.7% above average, the lowest proportion outside south west England.

The number of registered deaths in care homes in Wales is also falling - it was 44 deaths in the week ending 22 May. This is around a third of all deaths from the virus.

Coronavirus deaths in Wales Numbers up to 22 May by local area Area Number of deaths Deaths per 100,000 Increased number on last week Cardiff 341 93.62 12 Rhondda Cynon Taff 251 104.5 14 Swansea 190 77.09 9 Newport 152 99.15 3 Caerphilly 125 69.05 2 Flintshire 102 65.55 11 Neath Port Talbot 92 64.38 2 Bridgend 86 59.36 5 Powys 85 64.18 1 Vale of Glamorgan 83 62.8 2 Carmarthenshire 73 38.92 8 Denbighshire 68 71.33 10 Monmouthshire 63 66.92 5 Torfaen 63 67.7 1 Merthyr Tydfil 61 101.36 2 Blaenau Gwent 60 86.07 0 Conwy 58 49.49 9 Gwynedd 53 42.68 6 Wrexham 50 36.73 4 Pembrokeshire 38 30.38 1 Anglesey 21 30.01 5 Ceredigion 7 9.6 1

Cardiff still has the highest number of deaths - 341 and Ceredigion the lowest, with seven.

Rhondda Cynon Taff - when population size is taken into account - still has the highest death rate in Wales, 104.5 deaths per 100,000, which is a total of 251 deaths.

The number of deaths registered across England and Wales in the week ending 22 May was 12,288; this was 2,285 less than the previous week but 2,348 more than the five-year average.

This is the lowest weekly level across England and Wales since March.