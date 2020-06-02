Coronavirus deaths reach 2,122 in Wales
There have now been a total of 2,122 deaths involving coronavirus in Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
These are deaths of people confirmed or suspected of having the virus up to 22 May.
In Wales, there were 134 deaths involving Covid-19 - the lowest weekly total since the start of April.
The virus accounted for 19.4% of all deaths registered.
This is the fourth successive fall in the weekly total.
Deaths registered in Wales
All causes and involving Covid-19 by week
The number of all deaths overall fell to 692 - but this is still 78 deaths higher than the five-year average for this week, so-called "excess" deaths.
This is often used as a way of comparing deaths to what we might typically expect to see at this time of year, with the likes of seasonal illnesses such as flu.
This is 12.7% above average, the lowest proportion outside south west England.
The number of registered deaths in care homes in Wales is also falling - it was 44 deaths in the week ending 22 May. This is around a third of all deaths from the virus.
Coronavirus deaths in Wales
Numbers up to 22 May by local area
|Area
|Number of deaths
|Deaths per 100,000
|Increased number on last week
|Cardiff
|341
|93.62
|12
|Rhondda Cynon Taff
|251
|104.5
|14
|Swansea
|190
|77.09
|9
|Newport
|152
|99.15
|3
|Caerphilly
|125
|69.05
|2
|Flintshire
|102
|65.55
|11
|Neath Port Talbot
|92
|64.38
|2
|Bridgend
|86
|59.36
|5
|Powys
|85
|64.18
|1
|Vale of Glamorgan
|83
|62.8
|2
|Carmarthenshire
|73
|38.92
|8
|Denbighshire
|68
|71.33
|10
|Monmouthshire
|63
|66.92
|5
|Torfaen
|63
|67.7
|1
|Merthyr Tydfil
|61
|101.36
|2
|Blaenau Gwent
|60
|86.07
|0
|Conwy
|58
|49.49
|9
|Gwynedd
|53
|42.68
|6
|Wrexham
|50
|36.73
|4
|Pembrokeshire
|38
|30.38
|1
|Anglesey
|21
|30.01
|5
|Ceredigion
|7
|9.6
|1
Cardiff still has the highest number of deaths - 341 and Ceredigion the lowest, with seven.
Rhondda Cynon Taff - when population size is taken into account - still has the highest death rate in Wales, 104.5 deaths per 100,000, which is a total of 251 deaths.
The number of deaths registered across England and Wales in the week ending 22 May was 12,288; this was 2,285 less than the previous week but 2,348 more than the five-year average.
This is the lowest weekly level across England and Wales since March.