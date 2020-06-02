Wales

Coronavirus deaths reach 2,122 in Wales

  • 2 June 2020
Rhondda Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Rhondda Cynon Taff still has the highest number of deaths for the size of its population in Wales

There have now been a total of 2,122 deaths involving coronavirus in Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

These are deaths of people confirmed or suspected of having the virus up to 22 May.

In Wales, there were 134 deaths involving Covid-19 - the lowest weekly total since the start of April.

The virus accounted for 19.4% of all deaths registered.

This is the fourth successive fall in the weekly total.

Deaths registered in Wales

All causes and involving Covid-19 by week

Source: ONS, 2 June 2020

The number of all deaths overall fell to 692 - but this is still 78 deaths higher than the five-year average for this week, so-called "excess" deaths.

This is often used as a way of comparing deaths to what we might typically expect to see at this time of year, with the likes of seasonal illnesses such as flu.

This is 12.7% above average, the lowest proportion outside south west England.

The number of registered deaths in care homes in Wales is also falling - it was 44 deaths in the week ending 22 May. This is around a third of all deaths from the virus.

Coronavirus deaths in Wales

Numbers up to 22 May by local area

AreaNumber of deathsDeaths per 100,000Increased number on last week
Cardiff34193.6212
Rhondda Cynon Taff251104.514
Swansea19077.099
Newport15299.153
Caerphilly12569.052
Flintshire10265.5511
Neath Port Talbot9264.382
Bridgend8659.365
Powys8564.181
Vale of Glamorgan8362.82
Carmarthenshire7338.928
Denbighshire6871.3310
Monmouthshire6366.925
Torfaen6367.71
Merthyr Tydfil61101.362
Blaenau Gwent6086.070
Conwy5849.499
Gwynedd5342.686
Wrexham5036.734
Pembrokeshire3830.381
Anglesey2130.015
Ceredigion79.61
Highest death rates shaded
Source: ONS, 2 June 2020

Cardiff still has the highest number of deaths - 341 and Ceredigion the lowest, with seven.

Rhondda Cynon Taff - when population size is taken into account - still has the highest death rate in Wales, 104.5 deaths per 100,000, which is a total of 251 deaths.

The number of deaths registered across England and Wales in the week ending 22 May was 12,288; this was 2,285 less than the previous week but 2,348 more than the five-year average.

This is the lowest weekly level across England and Wales since March.

