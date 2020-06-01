Image caption Thomas Dooley was serving a life sentence at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham

A murderer serving a life sentence has died after contracting coronavirus.

Thomas Dooley killed his partner Susan Crane, 31, before attacking his ex-wife and her partner, then stabbing his former mother-in-law 23 times.

Dooley, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, who had been jailed for at least 22 years a decade ago, was being held at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.

The 60-year-old, who had coronavirus and leukaemia, died at Maelor Hospital.

An inquest was opened in Ruthin on Monday.

Coroner John Gittins said: "Because this is a gentleman who was in custody at the time, there's a mandatory requirement for there to be an inquest."