Caerphilly Castle stabbing: Man charged and due in court
- 1 June 2020
A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the stomach in the grounds of Caerphilly Castle.
A 26-year-old man was stabbed at about 20:50 BST on Thursday and remains in a stable condition.
A 23-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, was due to appear before magistrates in Newport on Monday, Gwent Police said.
He is charged with wounding and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Another man, aged 30, also suffered minor wounds, during the incident.