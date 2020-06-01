Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Mercedes Unimog - similar to the one pictured here - was seized and sold by North Wales Police

An off-road Mercedes truck which was being used as a motorhome was sold by police and dismantled before its owners won a court battle over it.

A North Wales Police officer seized the £100,000 Unimog truck after the German couple who owned it stopped to ask him for directions to a petrol station.

Officers said they had been unable to produce insurance documents when asked.

A High Court judge said it was not "expected conduct" and the force now faces a further hearing about damages.

The Unimog was seized in Conwy in October 2019 when owner Astrid Linse was unable to produce insurance documents.

North Wales Police then refused to release the vehicle which was used as a mobile motorhome.

However, the judge, in a newly-published ruling, said insurance taken out in December in order to collect the Mercedes from storage was valid.

"Mrs Linse should have been permitted to recover the vehicle from custody," the judge decided.

Despite the ongoing court action, last month Mrs Linse discovered through social media the Mercedes had been disposed of, and dismantled, with parts being advertised for sale.