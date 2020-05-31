Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption The Oceana nightclub site could become hi-tech offices

Plans to turn a former nightclub site into high-tech offices have been recommended for approval.

The £30 million scheme is earmarked for the location of the former Oceana nightclub on The Kingsway, Swansea.

It would include two basement levels with five storeys, a rooftop terrace and 10,000 square metres of office space.

A basement gym, food units and event space are also proposed, along with greenery on balconies and the rooftop.

Swansea Council is driving the development - known as 71-72 Kingsway.

It said more than 600 people could end up working there.

The application is due to be decided on Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: "71-72 Kingsway will cater for new and existing digital businesses, bringing them together in an ultra-modern flexible workspace environment, generating new jobs and vitality for the city centre.

"We're talking to high-profile potential occupiers already and are confident of demand."

The development includes 76 cycle spaces, and a new pedestrian link onto Oxford Street.

The Design Commission for Wales has twice reviewed the proposals and said it was broadly supportive of the scheme.

"Its quality and distinctiveness are critical to securing partners," it said.

If planning permission is granted, the council said construction could start next year, with the building opening in 2022.

Meanwhile, on Swansea's Oxford Street, Hacer Developments has planning permission for a large residential, office and retail scheme at the former Woolworths building.

The idea is the two developments would create new public space on the city's Picton Lane.

Robert Francis-Davies is Swansea council's regeneration cabinet member.

He said 71-72 Kingsway was designed to attract high-tech and education innovators.

He added: "It will be a focal point for local people to visit and enjoy, with cultural activities and potential for an exciting food and drink offer."