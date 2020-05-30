Image caption Several drive through test centres have been set up across Wales, including this one at Newport

People in Wales can now book coronavirus tests through a website used by the rest of the UK.

Two weeks ago the Welsh Government announced it had opted to use the system rather than push forward its own web portal.

But using the UK government site to book a test at a drive-through centre in Wales was not immediately available.

On Saturday, the UK government portal confirmed appointments at drive-through test centres in Wales were available.

Kits to test at home are also available by post and should arrive the next day.

Critical workers have been able to book tests by contacting testing centres directly.

More than 11,000 tests had been completed by drive-through centres in Wales up to 24 May. The results of more than 95% came back within 48 hours.

Another 27,600 have taken place at testing units.