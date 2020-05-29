Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paramedics alerted police to the stabbing at Caerphilly Castle on Thursday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at Caerphilly Castle.

The 26-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach at about 20:50 BST on Thursday and is in a stable condition.

Another man, aged 30, also suffered minor wounds, Gwent Police said.

A 23-year-old from the Caerphilly area has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. He has been taken to the University Hospital Wales for multiple injuries and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Leigh Holborn of Gwent Police said: "This incident is obviously very concerning for local residents.

"We are now implementing a variety of patrol methods in the area to assist us in our investigation and there will be an increased police presence throughout Caerphilly town."