Image copyright Family photo Image caption David "Davey" Jones' two young children are "heartbroken" after he died in a crash on Wednesday, his family say

The family of a cyclist who died after a crash on Wednesday have expressed "profound shock" and paid tribute to the "down to earth" father-of-two.

David "Davey" Jones, 41, from the Pencoed area of Bridgend, was in a crash with a Jeep on the A48 at Crack Hill at about 05:50 BST.

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, South Wales Police said.

Mr Jones' "beautiful" children are "heartbroken", his family have said.

"We are in profound shock at the sudden death of Davey," a statement said.

"To us he was just one of those people who was so down to earth and always first to offer help to anyone.

"Everybody who knew him just got on with him as he always had smile on his face. He was such a hard worker and never let anything get him down."

His family said he was out cycling at the time as part of his "fitness regime" before he started work.

"He was a father of two beautiful young children who are both now heartbroken with the loss of their Dad. He worshipped both his parents and was adored by all of his family."

Mr Jones' family thanked people for their "kind words and support" and emergency services for trying to save his life.

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage.