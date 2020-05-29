Image copyright Geograph / Bob Jones Image caption The beach at Llanon in Ceredigion was shut to the public after the spill

A beach has been shut after a slurry spill polluted at least 4km of a river, Natural Resources Wales has said.

Passers-by noticed dead fish and pollution in the Afon Peris in Llanon, Ceredigion, and alerted the agency.

Officers identified the source at a farm and worked with the farmer to put emergency measures in place to stop the spill - but warned some slurry may remain.

The beach at Llanon was shut as a result.

The impact of the spill has been exacerbated by low river levels after dry weather, NRW said.

Image copyright NRW Image caption Passers-by noticed pollution and dead fish in Afon Peris

Dr Carol Fielding from the environment agency said: "There could still be some slurry within the river which will take time to work its way through the system.

"The farm involved are cooperating with us as we investigate why this happened."

She said once an investigation was complete, the agency would decide what further action is needed, including any enforcement action.