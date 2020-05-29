Image copyright Patricia Austins Image caption Newborn Jessie Austins still cannot meet her grandmother under the new rules

The changes to the coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales are not fair on people living away from their families or in rural communities, some of those affected have said.

From Monday, two households will be allowed to see each other outside but will be asked to stay local - within five miles as a "general rule".

Some families told BBC Wales this makes it impossible for them to meet up.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said some unfairness was inevitable.

But he added that five miles was a "rule of thumb" and if people already had to travel further for food or medicines they would continue to be able to travel those distances, and people should use their own judgment.

Patricia Austins from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, is desperate to meet her first grandchild Jessie for the first time, but her son lives in Cardiff."It's been eight weeks. She's already changed, you know.

Image caption Patricia Austins has still not met her granddaughter, and says she is changing all the time

"And the thing is, when we do get together she's going to wonder who all these people are going to be. Because it's only been those two."

Jojo Morton-Parker, mother of one-year-old Lilly, said five miles was "nothing" in Powys.

"I think the easing is good, seeing family is good, but the five miles is nothing - my mum lives in Glantwymyn which is two villages away and seven miles and my sister lives in the next village from there and that's nine miles.

"It doesn't cover much distance really when you live in a place like this.

"They shouldn't have made it a whole Wales-wide thing - they should have said in the cities this is how far you can travel, and in the rural areas this is how far you can travel.

"They shouldn't generalise all of Wales because it's not all the same, is it?"

Sadie Thorne from Bridgend said: "My parents live in Devon and today's news is devastating for us.

"If I live in England they could see me and their two grandchildren because we could meet outside halfway, but living in Wales means the heartache continues."

Image copyright Sadie Thorne Image caption Sadie Thorne says the "heartache continues" for her family

Oli Tracey, 26, from Cardiff, said he has had no human contact for 10 weeks - and with his partner and family outside of the five-mile radius, this was set to continue.

"This has caused me some great distress after I was hoping for some good news to come today," he said.

"Like many other Wales citizens, I live a considerable distance further than five miles from my family."

Mr Tracey ended up in lockdown on his own as he was still working at the beginning of lockdown, and is now stranded away from his family in Coelbren, Powys, and his partner in Port Talbot.

"This rule feels like a punishment to those who have moved away from the family home... there are so many more opportunities for career growth in Cardiff than there are in Coelbren."

Mr Tracey said he recognised the Welsh Government was "trying to do what's best for the country", but he added: "I honestly don't think I can continue much longer without seeing my mum and grandma in physical form.

"That's all I want to do as do many other Wales citizens who have moved away from the family homes and rural villages."

Image copyright Ashley Wakeling Image caption Ashley Wakeling says he supports the new rules

But Ashley Wakeling from Treorchy in Rhondda Cynon Taff, furloughed from his job as a primary school teacher and working as a supermarket delivery driver, said the announcement showed "clear and concise leadership".

He added: "Those complaining they can't go to see family because of distance need to stop thinking of themselves and being so selfish."

The political reaction

The Welsh Conservatives said the latest announcement was a "missed opportunity" for families, friends and businesses.

Darren Millar, spokesperson on post-covid policy, said: "For many people this will mean they will see grandparents and grandchildren reunited in the garden next door while they are left lonely and isolated.

"This announcement is an urban solution by a Welsh Labour government that only cares about city and town life."

He added the new rules would not let many people in rural Wales travel to their nearest town or village.

'Very small area'

Plaid Cymru called the measures "Cardiff-centric" and "impractical and unfair on rural communities".

Health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "In rural parts of Wales, including my constituency, five miles is a very small area.

"Many people who consider themselves to live close to family or friends, would still be unable to see them."

Responding to the criticism, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "It is inevitable I'm afraid that as you begin to lift lockdown, there will be some unfairness is in the system".

He added five miles was guidance and people were expected to use their own judgment.

But so-called "rural distancing" may also have played a part in keeping cases low in some areas, a microbiologist said.

Mike Simmons, a consultant in public health for Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board, said the spread of the virus in west Wales had been "completely different" from initial predictions which pointed towards a large peak in cases.

In Ceredigion, there have been about 57.5 cases of Coronavirus per 100,000 of the population.

That compares with 643 cases per 100,000 in Merthyr Tydfil and 655 per 100,000 in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Dr Simmons said: "People were social distancing here before it came here."

"I anticipate we'll continue to see outbreaks in nursing homes or hotels, but I think it will diminish... this will probably go away."