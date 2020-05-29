Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption The clock at the heart of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan's birthplace of Tredegar

A town clock that has kept time in the birthplace of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan for 162 years has fallen victim to the coronavirus lockdown.

The clock in the heart of Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, which dates to 1858, is not striking accurately on the hour.

The Derbyshire company that maintains the clock is unable to carry out repairs on the Grade II listed building having furloughed staff.

Tredegar council said it was "deeply disappointed".

It said it feared switching off the clock would cause further damage.

Staff furloughed

A "symbolic reminder" of the town's industrial heritage, it was the brainchild of the wife of the local ironworks owner.

The iron clock has stood in The Circle, originally known as Market Square, since the mid-19th Century, although problems "occasionally arise" due to its age, the council said.

However, Smith of Derby, the original clockmakers, has furloughed many of its staff, while lockdown rules in Wales also prevent non-essential travel.

The council said the company did not expect the clock to be fully operational for up to six weeks.