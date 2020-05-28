Llanbradach rail line shut after lorry crashes into bridge
A railway line has been closed after a lorry hit a footbridge.
The crash happened on the Rhymney valley line between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.
Transport for Wales said train services had been suspended and replaced by an hourly bus service.
A local resident told the BBC the truck was "embedded" in the Ty'n-y-Graig footbridge.