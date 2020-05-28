Image caption Lockdown restrictions have now been in place for more than two months

These are strange times when life in Wales is compared to a set of traffic lights and people are waiting to see if they can move from the red into the amber or green stage.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce possible easing of lockdown restrictions.

Across the border in England, people can already travel to exercise, with a plan for reopening shops in place.

But what can we expect to happen in Wales?

Mr Drakeford hinted at his last major briefing there will be "more things we are able to do" in the next phase after people have lived with restrictions on their daily life for nine weeks.

With warm weather expected to last into next week, people will be looking to see whether they will be allowed to drive to beaches and beauty spots.

People in England can already do this, as well as meeting one person outside their households outdoors, which caused confusion with some fined for travelling into Wales to visit places such as Pen-y-Fan and Porthcawl beach.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Recycling centres in Wales have started to reopen with strict guidance in place

But this will not necessarily be allowed in Wales from Friday.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "You saw, of course the pictures on this weekend of beaches in England that were packed and beaches in Wales where people are following the rules, and understand the importance of doing so to keep all of us safe here in Wales."

Many business owners are also awaiting a timeline for the reopening of non-essential shops, with it announced they will do so in England by 15 June.

Justin Horton, who has shops in Penarth and Gloucestershire is one of those that has called for clarity, estimating he has lost tens of thousands of pounds since lockdown.

Mr Drakeford has made it clear to people the Welsh Government will take its own route out of lockdown "putting people's health first".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You can exercise more than once a day in Wales as long as you socially distance

Any relaxing of restrictions that could allow people to do things such as meeting family and friends and moving more freely could depend on the success of a track and trace system.

This is due to be rolled out on Monday and under it, people who have been in contact with somebody who has tested positive will be asked to self-isolate.

There is also unlikely to be any details about schools reopening soon after Mr Drakeford said plans to open from the start of June in England were "falling apart".

Officials did say there would not be any "local lockdowns" in Wales and the whole country would follow the same approach to maintain "a clear message".

Overall though, the Welsh Government said it would be guided by its "traffic light" system, but that does not yet carry with it any specific dates.

"We will continue to make decisions, which are right for Wales at the right time, using information and expert advice about how coronavirus is circulating here to keep us all safe," a spokesman said.