Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The head of NHS Wales says people should still go to A&E if they need help

Attendances at Welsh emergency departments remain down on last year despite repeated appeals for people to seek urgent care if they need it.

The chief executive of the Welsh NHS Andrew Goodall said 60% fewer children and young adults were seeking help in A&E.

Overall attendance was down by a third in May.

Some are going to A&E later than they should, leading to further health complications, Dr Goodall said.

Meanwhile he revealed that the majority of people in critical care beds in Wales do not have coronavirus.

"It is important that people with potentially urgent conditions continue to come to hospital when they need help," he told the daily Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

"We would urge parents who are concerned their children may need urgent or emergency care to dial 111 or 999 in an emergency."

Attendances for over-75s had also fallen by 40%, he said.

He said workers in emergency departments had reported an increase in people "with anxiety or emotional distress and people who have presented later than they should, leading to additional health complications".

Image caption Andrew Goodall, the Welsh NHS chief executive, said around a third of acute care beds were now empty

Mr Goodall said fewer than 100 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and many council areas in Wales were now reporting fewer than five new cases a day.

There are more than 1000 people in hospital, with around 300 people of those recovering, and 42 people being treated in critical care.

"The number of new cases have been steadily declining every day since the beginning of April, even though we are doing twice as many tests," he said.

"The number of people dying from coronavirus has been falling since the middle of April, and most people who have had coronavirus have not needed hospital treatment."

Around a third of acute hospital beds are empty - lower than last week and he said this was continuing to reduce "because we are seeing a return to normal NHS activity".

"The majority of people being treated in critical care now do not have coronavirus, which shows more NHS work is taking place," he said.