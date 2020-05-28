Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government has kept the core "stay home" message - it has been dropped in England

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales are likely to be relaxed next week so people from two different households can meet each other outdoors, BBC Wales understands.

They will need to stay in their local area and remain two metres apart.

The changes will not come into force until Monday.

Other parts of the UK have loosened restrictions on meeting others. Further details are expected from First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday.

It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.

It is likely the Welsh Government will continue to emphasise caution in lifting the regulations.

What are the current rules?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People can leave the home to exercise, including cycling

Since late March people have been told to stay home except for work, exercise and shopping for essentials.

Wales' exercise restrictions are more stringent than England's - people have been told to stay local and not to drive.

Most non-essential retail has been forced to close, alongside pubs and restaurants.

Exceptions include supermarkets, garden centres, pharmacies and car garages.

Schools are closed, but some are instead providing childcare for the children of key workers.

What is happening in other parts of the UK?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Different parts of the UK have different rules for lockdown

England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all have their own lockdown rules.

In England they are set by the UK government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the other three countries it is set by their different governments.

Groups of six people people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday.

In Scotland people will be able to meet their friends and family outside from this Friday.

Its First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people from two different households will be able to meet, but must keep two metres apart. They must also remain outdoors, and in groups of no more than eight.

In Northern Ireland groups of six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors.

The first minister has been dropping big hints for some time that his priority in lifting restrictions is to allow people to see friends and family if it can be done safely.

My understanding is the approach will continue to be cautious, with people likely to remain confined to their local area.

The strategy seems to be to make a small change and then keep an eye on the reproduction rate of the virus - the R number.

That means the rules in Wales may continue to differ from those in other nations of the UK, but Mark Drakeford believes that most Welsh voters support his cautious approach.