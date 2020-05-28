Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Figures for abuse calls in March 2020 were higher than 12 months earlier

Police forces are preparing for an "inevitable" rise in domestic abuse reports when the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Senior officers have been concerned by a dip in reports, fearing victims have been unable to contact police due to being locked down with their abusers.

Detectives also believe others, such as older people, may experience abuse because of tensions caused by lockdown.

Officers are encouraging the friends and family of victims to come forward.

BBC Wales has had access to the domestic abuse safeguarding team at Gwent Police.

The force's chief constable Pam Kelly said: "I have no doubt people will come forward and report historical abuse.

"I think it's common sense that where there's been suppressed reporting, it's absolutely inevitable and makes absolute sense that there will be increased reporting over the coming months. We are ready for that reporting."

The Welsh Government is expected to announce further changes to the lockdown rules on Friday.

Gwent Police has seen a "substantial drop" in the number of domestic abuse calls month-on-month this year.

It received 550 domestic abuse calls in March, compared to 700-800 calls in January and in February.

Gwent Police's safeguarding team has seen a drop in the number of public protection notifications (PPN), which is a way of recording concern about someone's safety.

"Victims are finding it more difficult to contact us," said investigative support officer Paula Heart.

"I've noticed a decline in PPNs which have been given to us, which is a concern.

"I expect the number of reports to increase because people will find it safer to contact us".

There is also concern there are some cases where people may not be aware they are victims.

Police forces have increased their emphasis on coercive control, which can involve abusers using smartphones to monitor their victims' behaviour.

Another concern is financial abuse - where someone takes control of a person's finances.

Sgt Chris Issac said: "This is a really unusual time, but anything that has happened during isolation, if it's a month ago, two months ago, they should report it.

"People don't realise they are domestic abuse victims. We don't expect people to be experts on the law, that's our job - if you think you are a victim, come forward.

"Even relationships you would consider good before isolation, the fact you are now constantly with people all the time, I think we will see an increase."

Health professionals are among those reporting suspected cases of domestic abuse during lockdown.

Insp Chris Back, who leads the safeguarding team and is chairman of the multi-agency risk assessment conference to decide how to protect vulnerable victims, said: "Domestic abuse is still happening, perpetrators have an increased opportunity at the moment to control victims of domestic abuse."