Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mold Crown Court heard Lee Michael Jones told the woman: "I will get you"

A man who threatened to stab a mother and her five-year-old daughter as they walked in the street has been jailed for 14 months.

Mold Crown Court heard Lee Michael Jones was foaming at the mouth when he told the woman: "I will get you."

When police visited his home he told them he would shoot them with a crossbow and blow up his flat.

The 32-year-old also threw things from his window as the siege continued on 20 February.

He surrendered after seven hours and when armed police entered the property they recovered a hammer and machete, as well as the crossbow.

Sentencing Jones, of Windsor Street in Rhyl, Judge Niclas Parry said: "It was bizarre behaviour but it was terrifying for that lady and she was reduced to hiding behind a van with her five-year-old child."

The court heard Jones, who admitted affray, smelled of alcohol as he stared at the woman.

Maria Masselis, prosecuting, said the mother and daughter tried to hide behind a van and were then locked inside a hairdresser's salon for safety.

Jones banged on the salon windows shouting: "I will get you."

The court heard he had a string of convictions, including for violence.

Simon Killeen, defending, said Jones "does have mental health issues".

"He's seeking assistance in relation to those from the prison authorities," he added.

Mr Killeen said the crossbow was never loaded and no-one had been injured.