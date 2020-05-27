Image copyright Family photos Image caption Allan Macalalad and Dominga David both worked for the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Tributes have been paid to two healthcare workers who died after contracting coronavirus.

Dominga David, 62, and Allan Macalalad, 44, both worked for the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board in south Wales.

Mother-of-one Ms David was described as a "well-loved and compassionate" nurse at Llandough's University Hospital.

Former carpenter and father-of-one Mr Macalalad was a "hardworking, loyal team player and perfect gentleman."

They are two of the more than 2,000 people who have died with Covid-19 in Wales.

Cardiff and Vale chairman Charles Janczewski said battling the pandemic was "one of the most challenging periods" for the health board.

Ms David, who has a son Renzie, joined the health board in 2004, when she came to the UK from the Philippines, and worked at ward west five in Llandough.

'Absolutely heart-breaking'

Mr Macalalad, who lived in Cardiff and is survived by wife Elsie and son Justin, had worked as a theatre assistant in ophthalmology theatres for two years.

"It is absolutely heart-breaking to have lost two colleagues in the same week to Covid-19," said executive nurse director Ruth Walker.

"Both Allan and Dominga were valued members of our team here in Cardiff and Vale UHB and we will miss them profoundly and we send our condolences to their respective families.

"I would like to thank those staff members who worked with Allan and Dominga, for the support they have given to their families during this difficult time.

"I know everyone who worked with them will be feeling sad today and how much we will miss these caring, compassionate and kind individuals."