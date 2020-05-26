A man who died in a fire at his home has been named as 63-year-old Paul McKee.

Police are continuing their investigation into the blaze at Bryneglwys, near Corwen in Denbighshire, at 21:00 BST on 15 May.

An inquest into Mr McKee's death has been opened by John Gittins, the coroner for North Wales East and Central.

A full hearing will take place pending the conclusion of an investigation.