Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Colleagues decked out the store with balloons for Mandy Hamling to walk down the aisle

A bride-to-be was walked down a supermarket aisle rather than a church aisle as her wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleagues of Mandy Hamling, 42, decked out the Asda store in Leckwith, near Cardiff, with balloons and banners to mark what would have been her big day with fiancé Michael Shire, 43.

An announcement was made over the store's tannoy and the song Going To The Chapel of Love was also played.

Mandy said it was an "emotional day".

"I even had a bunch of flowers given to me from a random customer which was lovely," said Mandy, from Barry, who was also given a bridal veil to wear.

She was applauded and cheered as she was walked down the aisle by a colleague.

"The only person that was missing from the day was Michael himself," said Mandy, who has worked for the company for 25 years.

Mandy also received an iced wedding cake with a message: "Even though they postponed the date let's still celebrate."

The couple have rearranged their wedding for June next year.