Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Crematorium serves people living in Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Monmouthshire

The number of mourners allowed to attend funerals at crematoriums in five areas of south-east Wales will double from five to 10.

The new rule will apply from Tuesday in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Gwent Local Resilience Forum (LRF) said it was still limiting numbers to ensure social distancing.

It said restrictions had been eased as soon as it has been deemed safe to do so.

The decision follows a review of risk assessments, it added.

Welsh Government guidance to protect workers states mourners can attend funerals "if they are the person who has organised the funeral, if they have been invited to attend or are the carer of the person who is attending a funeral".

The number of people who are allowed to attend depends on the size of the venue because of the 2m social distancing rule.