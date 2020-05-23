Firefighters tackle blaze at Wrexham Industrial Estate
- 23 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at Wrexham Industrial Estate.
Seven fire engines were called to the building on Redwither Road shortly before 04:30 BST on Saturday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows and doors shut. North Wales Police also warned people to avoid the area and the adjacent Abbey Road.
Traffic analysts Inrix said Abbey Road North was partly blocked between First Avenue and Marcher Storage Systems.