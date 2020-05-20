Image caption The Jump family moved to the farm about six years ago, say neighbours

A second man has died from his injuries following a water buffalo attack at a farm in Monmouthshire.

The 19-year-old is believed to be Peter Jump, the son of Ralph Jump, 57, who was killed in the incident on 5 May.

Peter Jump had been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition from the address at Gwehelog, near Usk but has died at University Hospital of Wales, police have confirmed.

A woman, 22, understood to be Mr Jump's daughter Isabel, suffered leg injuries.

She received hospital treatment for serious injuries, which are not thought to be critical.

A Gwent Police investigation is continuing.

Image caption Water buffalo are usually used for tilling rice fields in Asian countries, while their milk is rich in fat and protein

Det Insp Amanda Venn said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time.

"The force is also currently liaising with the Gwent Coroner Service in relation to this incident."

The water buffalo was destroyed.

The family moved to the farm about six years ago, neighbours have said, where they had established a soap company Bufalina, making hand-made products using buffalo milk.