Mental health patients have been discharged and advised to seek new referrals once the coronavirus crisis eases, BBC Wales has learned.

A letter from Betsi Cadwaladr health board, which covers north Wales, has revealed it took "the difficult decision" to discharge people.

Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Mon Rhun ap Iorwerth said the move was "very worrying."

The Welsh Government said the advice was "not in line with our guidance."

The health board confirmed the letter's content but said it would now "review all recently discharged patients".

The letter, sent to a GP in the health board, said some patients would be "discharged" from mental health support services.

It advised patients that once Covid-19 restrictions were lifted they "should discuss a re-referral to our service with their GP".

The letter said the health board had been directed by the Welsh Government "to cancel all non-urgent clinics due to the current coronavirus situation".

"We as a local primary mental health support service are no longer in a position to offer any further appointments at present," the letter said.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: "We already know that problems are building up with physical illnesses going untreated or undiagnosed because of the current crisis. Well, the same goes for mental health.

"Government needs to be looking at ways to step up support for those with mental health problems. Instead, here we have doctors being told to discharge them."

North Wales Community Health Council's chief officer, Geoff Ryall-Harvey, said the situation was "extremely concerning," saying there was "no reason why patients with pre-existing mental health issues should be discharged".

"At this time patients need professional support more than ever," he said.

"We are informed by local GPs that the number of patients presenting to them with mental health problems is increasing and, post Covid-19, could be problematic."

A Betsi Cadwaladr health board spokesman confirmed some patients had been discharged.

"As part of temporary changes to how we deliver mental health support during the Covid-19 pandemic we took the difficult decision to discharge some people from our primary mental health care services."

This was to ensure the board was "able to continue to support the most vulnerable" during the pandemic.

It said it had reinstated non-urgent referrals.

"We fully recognise how unsettling this is for people who are known to our services and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding," the spokesman said.

The Welsh Government said health boards had not been directed to discharge patients.

"Mental health services are essential during the pandemic," a spokesman said.

"While the way they're delivered might change because of the current restrictions, we expect health boards to maintain services."

"The health board has assured us that all patients affected will be contacted by their local service."