Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some bed and breakfasts say they are struggling because not all are entitled to grants

Bed and breakfast owners in Wales are facing uncertain futures as many are unable get grants equal to those paid elsewhere in the UK.

The money has been paid out to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

In England, the scheme is open to B&B owners who pay both domestic or business rates, but in Wales only business rate payers qualify.

Those with fewer than seven beds do not pay business rates.

Smaller premises owners pay council tax and, under the Welsh Government's Covid-19 grant scheme terms, they are not eligible for a grant.

They include Brian Thomas, who has a four-bed business in Dinas, on the Llyn Peninsula, that he has been unable to open since 1 March.

Image caption One, Brian Thomas, would like to see parity between what B&Bs are entitled to in Wales and England

Mr Thomas expects to stay shut through summer.

"You can't treat one business one way and then treat another business separately, in a different way," he said.

"And we are not alone, I know, there are thousands of us in the same boat."

He wants the rules changed so there is parity with England.

The matter has been raised in the Welsh Parliament by Conservative Mark Isherwood MS.

He said business owners told him they felt they were being "penalised," were falling into debt and that the Welsh Government needed to "grab the bull by the horns".

The Welsh Government said it funded "the most generous package of support for businesses in the UK."

A spokesman said: "We continue to engage with our partners on how to use remaining funds to support those in need, including businesses that we haven't yet been able to reach."

Mr Thomas said people like him needed grants now to stay afloat.

He said: "Until there's a vaccine I don't think it'll be safe to run a small business like this where you've actually got people under the same roof as you don't know whether they are a carrier or not and, equally, they don't know whether you are.

"It's a very real prospect that we will have to sell up."