Image copyright Singleton Hospital Image caption Liz Spooner will be "sorely missed" by colleagues

A "dedicated" nurse who spent 41 years at the same hospital has died with coronavirus.

Liz Spooner, 62, worked in the coronary care unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said it was with "great sadness" that it reported her death.

Hospital director Jan Worthing said: "Liz will be sorely missed by us all and her death leaves a massive hole in the Singleton Hospital family."

She added: "Liz has always given her all delivering an excellent standard of care.

"She was well known throughout Singleton as a fantastic caring colleague with a dry sense of humour."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Spooner worked mostly at the coronary care unit and Ward 9 at Singleton Hospital

Mrs Spooner, who lived in Swansea, is survived by her daughter Zoe, 31, who was described as devastated that her mother had lost her fight for life.

"Our thoughts are with Liz's daughter Zoe and her family," said Ms Worthing.

Colleagues have paid tribute to a "much-loved" nurse and friend.

Helen Morgan said: "Devastated is an understatement. Another dear colleague lost to this terrible virus. RIP Liz Spooner."

Dwynwen Teleri Davies said: "Covid-19 has taken another much loved nurse that I had the pleasure to work with today... she was such a kind, compassionate and caring nurse and all her patients and nurses looked up to her.

"Now everyone not taking this virus seriously - WAKE UP !"