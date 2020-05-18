Tribute to biker killed in crash that injured son

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mike and Joe Parsons were riding together when the crash happened

A motorbike enthusiast who died in a crash two weeks ago was riding with his son as pillion passenger at the time.

The family of Mike Parsons, 61, of Rhydfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said his bike was "his passion and his life".

He and his son Joe, 25, were involved in a collision with a car at Trebanog in Porth, Rhondda, on 6 May.

Mr Parsons died from his injuries while Joe remains in a stable condition in hospital.

In a tribute, their family said: "Mike was a lifelong motorcyclist from the age of 16 who loved to ride his bike daily. It was his passion and his life.

'True gentleman'

"He was a devoted husband to Clare, loving father to Joe and Jed, grandfather to Tahlia, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and loved by all that knew him.

"Mike will be sorely missed by his family and friends and throughout his wide range of friends in the biking community. He was a proud member of the Valley Commandos motorcycle club Wales Abertaff.

"Mike, you were a true gentleman forever in our hearts and never forgotten until we meet again. Ride free."

The crash happened at the junction of Trebanog Road with Brocks Terrace and Rhigwarn Road at about 06:00 BST.

South Wales Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.