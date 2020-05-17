Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Quiet roads: A55 and A494 interchange at Deeside on Sunday afternoon

Roadworks have begun months ahead of schedule due to "extremely low" traffic levels, the Welsh Government has said.

The carriageway is being resurfaced between Junction 33 Northop and the A494 St David's Junction in Flintshire.

The work would normally be carried out after the summer but lockdown measures have reduced traffic volume.

The work is being done out at night and over the next three weekends, to minimise disruption

Work was completed at adjacent sections in February and further work along the road towards the A483 Wrexham bypass will take place over the next few years.