Work is under way to remove a traffic lane next to Cardiff Castle to help pedestrians and cyclists with social distancing.

The Castle Street path is being widened, initially with temporary barriers.

Extending pavements into the road is also taking place in other areas.

Councillor Caro Wild said safety was a "priority" as some people were stepping into the road on narrow paths to try to maintain social distancing rules.

UK governments are advising people to stay two metres apart to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The real priority for us has been around safety and that's in terms of people being able to socially distance but our roads also need to be a lot safer," said Mr Wild.

The new shared space will run from the Cathedral Road/Cowbridge Road junction, over Canton Bridge, along Castle Street, Duke Street and up to the North Road-Boulevard De Nantes junction.

Earlier works were introduced around Roath Park Lake to create a one-way footpath to aid social distancing, as well as the removal of visitor parking bays nearest to the lake to provide additional space for cyclists and joggers.