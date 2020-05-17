Image copyright Getty Images

Bosses at Llanbedr Airfield in Gwynedd are seeking permission to open up the airspace and site for military training.

Snowdonia Aerospace Centre has applied to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with its plans, which could see the RAF using the site.

Councillor Annwen Hughes said people were "very curious on what it's going to bring and the noise of aircraft".

The Ministry of Defence said the plan was "in its infancy".

The airfield is being used for developing drones and satellites with £600,000 pledged by the UK Space Agency and Welsh Government last year.

And the wider region is no stranger to military aircraft, with flights from RAF Valley in Anglesey a regular sight.

According to the centre's application, the number of military aircraft that use the airspace could grow from 100 a week to 200, with a possibility of 50 a day.

Image copyright Geograph/Roger Brooks

The centre said its plans could bring up to 500 jobs and contribute about £19.5m to the local economy over 10 years.

The proposals also include the possibility of developing a site to develop non-military aircraft such as drones which could carry essential medical supplies in rural areas.

Ms Hughes told S4C's Newyddion: "We haven't got much information at the moment so we are very curious."

The Snowdonia Aerospace Centre said it would be holding a wider public consultation later in the year after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Gwyn Williams, from campaign group the Fellowship of Reconciliation, said: "We are very concerned that the airspace and land of Wales is being used for military purposes and aiding killing people."