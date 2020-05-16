Image copyright Google Image caption The women were assaulted in the Brynmill and Oystermouth Road areas of Swansea, police said

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in separate attacks in Swansea.

South Wales Police said it received reports of the women being indecently assaulted while walking alone in the Brynmill and Oystermouth Road areas in the past week.

The teenager was arrested after plainclothes officers carried out an operation in the area.

The force said he had been bailed while the investigation continued.

Police said high visibility patrols would continue in the area and asked anyone with information to contact them on the 101 line.