A man has been found dead after a house fire in Denbighshire.

Three fire engines from Wrexham and Corwen were sent to the property in Bryneglwys, near Corwen, just after 21:00 BST on Friday.

The body of a man believed to be in his 60s was found inside, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

It has launched a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze with North Wales Police. A relief fire crew from Ruthin remains at the scene.