Man found dead after house fire at Bryneglwys
- 16 May 2020
A man has been found dead after a house fire in Denbighshire.
Three fire engines from Wrexham and Corwen were sent to the property in Bryneglwys, near Corwen, just after 21:00 BST on Friday.
The body of a man believed to be in his 60s was found inside, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
It has launched a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze with North Wales Police. A relief fire crew from Ruthin remains at the scene.