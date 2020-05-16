Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Ch Insp Nicky Carter and daughter Charlotte

A police inspector has ended her 30-year career by going on patrol with her officer daughter.

Ch Insp Nicky Carter joined daughter Charlotte, 19, who began working as a police community support officer (PCSO) six months ago in Lampeter, Ceredigion.

The pair had long imagined patrolling together - with PCSO Carter wanting to join the police from a young age.

"I'm really glad I joined before she retired. It was really lovely," said PCSO Carter.

Ch Insp Carter began her career at North Wales Police before ending her time at Dyfed-Powys Police in her home division of Ceredigion, transferring to Aberystwyth in 2006 to take up an inspector post.

She said she was "very proud" of her daughter for joining the force.

"It is natural to be concerned about what may occur when Charlotte is at work," she said.

"However, the training, mentoring and support from staff and supervisors is second to none, so that offers me reassurance."