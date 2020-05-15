Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Harley Harvey is home recovering after being left seriously injured in a caravan fire

A four-year-old who suffered life-changing burns in a caravan fire that killed his brother is now back home recovering.

Harley Harvey was left in a critical condition after the blaze in January and was not expected to survive.

His brother Zac, three, died in the blaze that destroyed the caravan and left their father Shaun in hospital.

Harley is back home recovering and his mother, Erin Harvey, said the first weeks were "hard".

Ms Harvey, 28, said: "We soon got into a routine of medications, baths, dressing changes and creams.

"He was in a wheelchair for the first few weeks but you wouldn't even think it now."

Ms Harvey said Harley was "back to his active self" but has trouble eating and using the toilet.

"He doesn't have full function of his left hand, but to our amazement he wiggled his fingers for the first time the other day," he said.

"He's definitely making progress."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Harley's younger brother Zac died in the fire

The youngsters were having a sleepover with their dad when the fire broke out in the caravan in Ffair-Rhos, near Tregaron, on 19 January.

Harley was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital where he was treated for six weeks.

Ms Harvey said he was eager to get back to school after visiting classmates before the coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Harvey said the family were awaiting a hospital appointment to discuss Harley's next operation.

"It's going to be a long road," she said.

"But the way Harley takes it all and excels in every way possible makes it much easier on us all as a family."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The boys' 28-year-old father Shaun, pictured with Zac, was taken to hospital

Ms Harvey said the family had been surrounded by support since Zac's death.

"Zac was such a little ray of sunshine, always so happy and cheeky," she said.

"Our home is very quiet now he's gone. Our family will never be the same again."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not being treated as suspicious.