Plans to build a whisky distillery in the heart of a seaside town have been given approval despite pollution fears.

Penderyn whisky will be made at the Grade II listed site on Lloyd Street, Llandudno, from next year.

But residents living near the site had objected due to fears it would put a "chemical plant" in the middle of the town.

The plans were approved by Conwy council on Thursday.

The Welsh Whisky Company currently operates the Penderyn Distillery near Aberdare and hopes to open the new site and visitor centre in Llandudno next year.

The plans, which will see the revamp of the 138 year old Old Board School site, have been backed by £1.4m of Welsh Government funding.

Neil Quigley, representing the applicants, said it was a "boutique distillery" as "rare and precious as Welsh gold", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Although 21 residents objected to the plans with concerns about pollution from chemicals and traffic, and issues with smell, it was approved during a virtual meeting of the council's planning committee.

Councillor Nigel Smith said the distillery amounted to a "chemical plant" being placed "right in the middle" of a built-up residential area.However planning officers said these issues had been addressed during the consultation process.