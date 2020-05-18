Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One supply teacher says they have been left to live off little income

A union has called for parity for all supply teachers as some have been left with "no financial support" due to school closures caused by the lockdown.

Most are employed by agencies in Wales, meaning they have been eligible for 80% of their average wage as part of the UK government's furlough payments scheme.

But some are employed by councils and teaching union UCAC claim they had been left with little-to-no income.

Some of those councils said they would make back payments to affected staff.

Ceredigion council said it was in the process of arranging backdated pay.

Anglesey council's education director Rhys Howard Hughes said: "We are discussing this aspect at the moment and will finalise arrangements before the end of the week."

But Gwynedd council said supply teachers who worked on an ad-hoc basis were "unlikely to be eligible" for support.

One supply teacher, who did not want to be identified as they claimed it would make schools less likely to hire them, said they had been left with virtually no income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Living off savings

They added: "I'm running a house, I've got bills to pay. I got paid last month but after that there's just nothing else coming in and I'm not getting any information about what's coming in. I am basically into my savings."

The teacher, who has worked in supply for four years, said they were initially told by Gwynedd council they would only pay for work that was already "booked in".

"When I presented the council with some information, an email offering me full-time work 'until Easter and beyond,' they even tried to not pay me for that.

"I wrote a very stern email back and basically threw my toys out of the pram and told them a few home truths, I then had an email back two days later saying that the school has agreed to pay me for two weeks up until Easter, even though I had a verbal agreement for more."

The worker said councils "depend" on supply teachers, but have "hung them out to dry".

They added: "We work for the councils, we're employed by the councils. We might be zero-hours, but we're on the payroll, we pay tax like everybody else so we shouldn't be slipping through any nets."

UCAC said Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham councils have provided income support for supply teachers already.

Ioan Rhys Jones, from the union, said it wanted "fairness for valued workers", adding: "It's totally unfair. We would ask for parity for all supply teachers.

"We've got 22 authorities in Wales, with a small population base, and each of them are doing something different.

"So, if you're a supply teacher in Denbighshire... you're in quite a comfortable situation but if you work a few miles west in Gwynedd, most supply teachers there, if not all, are employed through the local authority and there's no financial support coming."

Image copyright Getty Images

Gwynedd council said: "Supply teachers who have a pattern of working in Gwynedd schools on a regular basis are paid the salaries to which they are entitled from individual school budgets.

"However, if it is clear that a supply teacher working in Gwynedd has no set pattern of work - that is the individual has worked on an 'as and when required' basis - then, unfortunately, it is unlikely that they are eligible to qualify for such payments.

"As a council we are fully aware of the concerns that have been raised regarding the situation of some supply teachers who fall into this second category, and this matter is currently the subject of discussions with other councils in north Wales."

Ceredigion council said it was "working with schools to determine what arrangements and payments can be made to this group of staff in order to avoid hardship".