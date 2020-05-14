Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jake Berry MP has stayed on Anglesey after his wife became ill before the lockdown, the Conservatives say

A Conservative MP who has been staying at his house on Anglesey during the coronavirus lockdown has been there since February, the party has said.

Jake Berry, the MP for Rossendale and Darwen, has attracted criticism on social media after being spotted at his property at Rhoscolyn, near Holyhead.

Conservative spokesperson said Mr Berry was on Anglesey when a family member started showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The party added Mr Berry is following government guidelines.

"During a visit to Wales a family member of Mr Berry started showing signs of Coronavirus, this visit was prior to the Government decision to lockdown," the party said.

"They followed NHS advice to self-isolate and were self-isolating as lockdown came in. They have stayed in Wales during lockdown and continue to follow government guidelines.

"Jake and his family continue to comply with UK and Wales guidance on lockdown."

Questions have been asked on social media as to why Mr Berry was on the island during the lockdown period.

The Conservative MP for Ynys Mon, Virginia Crosby, said Mr Berry had been following guidelines.

She said: "Mr and Mrs Berry have been living here in the island since February - it is their home. They have a very young family - with three children aged three and under.

"Sadly, Mrs Berry has been ill in Bangor Hospital for a month - so understandably the family has kept a very low profile.

"The Berrys have been here since before the lockdown was announced - it is their home - and they have assured me that they have followed all Welsh Government guidelines.

"Apart from visiting Bangor Hospital Mr Berry has not left the island since before lockdown back in March."