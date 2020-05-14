Image caption Police are braced for a rise in traffic from England to Wales

A police and crime commissioner has criticised the first minister for not increasing fines for those found breaking lockdown rules.

North Wales commissioner Arfon Jones posted on social media that Mark Drakeford was "tying" police hands.

Fines in Wales are £60 but now start at £100 in England.

However the Welsh Government said it is not planning to change the fine system but is keeping the matter "under consideration".

Dyfed-Powys Police PCC Dafydd Llywelyn said the commissioners for all four forces in Wales had written a joint letter to Mr Drakeford asking for penalties to be increased.

Fines for breaking the rules in Wales are reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days while in England, fines now start at £100 for a first offence - reduced to £50 if paid promptly - through to a maximum of £3,200.

Mr Jones posted on social media: "It's like giving you the tools and tying your hands."

Skip Twitter post by @ArfonJ Despite what the @fmwales @MarkDrakeford says publicly about listening to Policing in Wales, the reality is this:



"FPNs – The First Minister is not minded to increase the level of fines in relation to Covid 19 related FPNs."



It's like giving you the tools and tying your hands — Arfon Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌈🌈 (@ArfonJ) May 14, 2020 Report

Mr Llewellyn also posted it was like "giving you a spoon to cut down a tree".

He added: "I will be calling for the FM to explain his rationale, he will have ample opportunity at tomorrow's public press briefing."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are not planning to change the fine system in Wales at the moment but we are keeping the matter under consideration."

Officers said the vast majority of people are obeying the rules but Gwent Police said last week's Bank Holiday was the busiest they have had since lockdown, with people travelling into Wales.

Image caption Police on patrol in Monmouthshire

It anticipates more people crossing into Wales this week after Boris Johnson encouraged people in England to go back to work, if safe to do so, and lifted restrictions on travelling for outdoor exercise.

Coronavirus: What decisions are made in Wales?

The Police Federation for England and Wales said officers need clearer guidance on the new lockdown measures as the prime minister's announcement was too "loose" and open to interpretation.