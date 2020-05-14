Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DWP staff have been told to drive to test centres in England if they are symptomatic, according to a letter

People working for a UK government department in Wales have been told to drive to coronavirus test centres in England if they show symptoms.

In a letter seen by the BBC, Department for Work and Pensions staff are told testing in Wales is prioritised for other critical workers.

It says anyone with symptoms should go to "a test site in England".

It says access to tests for staff "is proving to be more of a challenge" than in England and Scotland.

The letter suggests workers do not currently have access to priority testing for coronavirus in Wales.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

The DWP is the UK's biggest public service department, with staff listed as critical workers in England and Wales.

It has various offices in Wales - with up to 1,700 staff set to relocate to a new headquarters in Rhondda Cynon Taff in 2021.

Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd Helen Mary Jones called it "absurd" and said it "defies logic".

The letter goes on to state the message should be shared among staff in Wales "to try and manage some expectations from colleagues there, but also to let them know that we are working hard to try to resolve the issue".

The message also says:

Although DWP colleagues are listed as critical workers in Wales, they do not have priority access to testing arranged by the Welsh Government

The Welsh Government is prioritising access for tests to health and social care workers, police, fire service and prison workers

Where colleagues in Wales have Covid-19 symptoms and can travel safely to a test site in England, the DWP recommends they do

Work is ongoing to resolve the problem and staff will be told when the situation changes

Ms Jones called on the Welsh Government to use its excess testing capacity for key workers.

She said: "In Wales the message is clear - stay as close to your home as possible.

"However, if you're a DWP colleague living in Wales exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, you're being asked to drive across the country to receive priority access to a test.

"This situation is not only absurd, the decision making behind it defies logic."