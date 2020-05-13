Image caption The inquest took place at the South Wales Central Coroner's Office in Pontypridd

A three-day-old baby died after his mother tested positive for coronavirus, an inquest opening has heard.

Coolio Carl Justin John Morgan was born on 2 May at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, but died three days later in Swansea.

The primary cause of death was listed as severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, meaning the brain is starved of blood and oxygen.

Maternal Covid-19 was listed as a secondary cause.

Coroner Graeme Hughes listed a final inquest for 28 April 2021.

The hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told the baby, whose parents were from Maesteg, Bridgend, had fetal bradycardia - a low heart rate - and was transferred to Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Coolio died at Singleton Hospital on 5 May.

Senior coroner's officer Lauren Howitt told the hearing "the mother was found to be Covid-19 positive soon after delivery".

No post-mortem examination was carried out and Mr Hughes asked his officers to investigate the circumstances of the death ahead of next year's hearing.

He said: "I pass on my condolences to the family in these most sad and depressing circumstances"