Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 100 NHS workers have died with Covid-19

A petition calling for the funeral costs of NHS staff who die with coronavirus to be covered by the Welsh Government will be discussed later.

Some 400 people have signed the petition.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a £60,000 death-in-service benefit should help cover financial hardship.

But the petition's co-creator said refusing to also cover modest funeral costs was to "undervalue the risk taken" by health workers.

"It is an incredibly difficult time for anyone," said Jane Henderson, who started the petition with her Cardiff University colleague Karin Wahl-Jorgensen.

"It's just terrible for families who have lost people, families who have lost their mum or their sister, because they have been working for the health service.

"I just think that tiny bit of additional trauma should be taken away from families."

The petition will be discussed by the Senedd's petition's committee on Thursday.

Prof Henderson helped start it after a friend who worked as a nurse died with Covid-19.

"We saw her family having to rely on the kindness of friends and family to fund the funeral at such an awful time.

"None of us minded helping such a wonderful family, but these costs and the decisions as to how to manage them are yet another burden to a family in the throes of grief."

As of 28 April, more than 100 NHS staff had officially died with coronavirus across the UK.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gareth Roberts worked as a nurse for more than 40 years before his death

Prof Henderson said it was imperative funds to assist bereaved families with funerals be made available within a day of their death to ensure ceremonies can take place in accordance with any religious or cultural requirements.

Cardiff-based law firm Albany Solicitors has also written a submission in support of the petition, asking that all NHS workers, not just those with British citizenship or residency, be entitled to any payment.

It pointed out the "vast majority" of non-British staff who work for NHS trusts are prohibited from claiming public funds in the UK for a period of either five or 10 years, depending on their visa.

"Non-British citizens make up a significant proportion of our NHS personnel. They remain working on our front line at the current time, often thousands of miles away from their home country and own families," they wrote.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething announced a £60,000 death-in-service benefit for NHS workers on 27 April

In response to the petition, Vaughan Gething said the death-in-service benefit announced in April went "some way to offer greater peace of mind and alleviate some financial hardship arising".

And a Welsh Parliament brief provided to the committee says, while the announcement of the payment did not "specifically mention" it would help pay funeral expenses, this was "nevertheless implied".