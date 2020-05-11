Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Zara Radcliffe is accused of murdering 88-year-old John Rees

A woman will go on trial in the autumn accused of murdering an 88-year-old man stabbed to death at a south Wales supermarket.

John Rees died from his injuries after the incident at the Co-op in Penygraig, Rhondda, on 5 May.

Zara Radcliffe, 29, from Porth, also faces charges of attempted murder of three others - Andrew Price, Gaynor Saurin and Lisa Way.

She was remanded in custody after the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ms Radcliffe appeared via a video link, and no plea to the charges was entered.

Judge Paul Thomas said the trial would take place at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 18 October.

Image caption Three other people were injured at the Co-op store on Tylacelyn Road in Penygraig

Mr Rees, who lived in the nearby village of Trealaw with his wife Eunice, was a churchgoer at All Saints Church.

In a statement after his death, his family said: "John was the very definition of a good man, extremely respected and liked in the community.

"He was proud of his family, proud to be a Welshman and devoted to All Saints Church. We will all miss him terribly."