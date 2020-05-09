Image copyright Joe Clayfield Image caption This is how Brynhyfryd Road in Gorseinon looked on Saturday afternoon

Properties have been flooded after thunderstorms hit parts of south and west Wales on Saturday.

Four houses were damaged in Carmarthen while fire crews have also been called to flash flooding in Gorseinon, Swansea.

A Mid and West Wales Fire Service spokeswoman said crews were still at the scene.

BBC weatherman Derek Brockway said the storms marked the start of a cold front bringing "arctic winds" across Wales.

Residents in Gorseinon said they were shocked at how quickly roads were flooded.

Saturday is the last of the warm and sunny days for a while with highs of 25°C in Cardiff and 20°C in Caernarfon with scattered heavy thundery showers expected throughout the evening.

A cold front over Scotland will move south passing through Wales on Sunday with the warm temperatures replaced arctic winds and frosty mornings.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually recover and winds easing later in the week.