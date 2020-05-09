Image caption Armed Police responded to the incident at the shop on Bethania Street

Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery at a shop in south Wales.

Armed officers went to the Katco Mini Market in Maesteg, Bridgend county, after receiving reports of a woman with a knife demanding money from the till.

No-one was injured in the incident in Bethania Street at about 10:00 BST and nothing was stolen.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.