Maesteg shop robbery - woman arrested
- 9 May 2020
Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery at a shop in south Wales.
Armed officers went to the Katco Mini Market in Maesteg, Bridgend county, after receiving reports of a woman with a knife demanding money from the till.
No-one was injured in the incident in Bethania Street at about 10:00 BST and nothing was stolen.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.